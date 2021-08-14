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CERN'S Large Hadron Collider 2
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126 views • August 14, 2021
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the most complex experimental particle collider ever created. It was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) between 1998 and 2008. Over 10,000 scientists and engineers from over 100 countries collaborated in its creation. Some claim that the Large Hadron Collider is a type of "stargate", and CERN's Italian Director for Research and Scientific Computing, Sergio Bertolucci, agrees with that possibility. Join us to discover more about this dangerous experiment.
Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the most complex experimental particle collider ever created. It was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) between 1998 and 2008. Over 10,000 scientists and engineers from over 100 countries collaborated in its creation. Some claim that the Large Hadron Collider is a type of "stargate", and CERN's Italian Director for Research and Scientific Computing, Sergio Bertolucci, agrees with that possibility. Join us to discover more about this dangerous experiment.
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