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❗️The Tate brothers become latest Western social media personalities to head to Moscow. Pro-Ukrainian accts on X are on meltdown - Aussie Cossack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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❗️The Tate brothers become latest Western social media personalities to head to Moscow. Pro-Ukrainian accounts on X are having a melt down.

@AussieCossack

Candace Owens, husband and kids are also in Russia.  Added some info with a Rybar video earlier today. Cynthia

Adding:

The USA will officially attend the SPIEF in Moscow for the first time in several years, - Ushakov (starts in 2 days) 

- The head of the American delegation - the Chairman of the US Commission on Fine Arts, Rodney Mims Cook Jr. - will speak at the session "Russia - USA: a dialogue of cultures".

- The business program of the forum will be attended by government officials from 76 countries, a total of about 20,000 people from more than 100 states.

- Putin will deliver a major speech at the SPIEF plenary session, and leaders from Uzbekistan, Tanzania and the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister will also speak.

- Putin and Mirziyoyev will hold a meeting on June 4 and will participate online in the launch of the construction of the Jizzakh Nuclear Power Plant in Uzbekistan.

@Slavyangrad

Adding:

An American & a British soldier died during a “exercise” at a joint-military air base in Iraq’s Erbil, on May 31.

Interestingly, on that very same day, Iran had attacked Kurdish separatists HQ in Iraq.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

An informed source told Fars that Iran–US message exchanges have stopped for several days, despite Trump saying talks are moving quickly.

The source says Iran’s last message to Washington was about Lebanon.

A source close to AnsarAllah emphasized that Sana'a will not allow Lebanon to be attacked and Hezbollah to fight alone.

@FotrosResistancee

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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