The Armor of God

Finally, O Son and Daughter Be Strong in the Lord and in his mighty
power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand
against the devil’s schemes. For O Son and Daughter our struggle is not
against Flesh and Blood, But Against The Rulers, Against The
Authorities, Against The Powers of this Dark World and Against The
Spiritual Forces of Evil In The Heavenly Realms.