THE TEMPTATION OF CHRIST LUKE 4:1-13

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 4:1-13. Jesus returned after John had baptised him in the river Jordan. The devil appears to Jesus in the wilderness. Jesus is hungry. So, the devil suggests that Jesus could use his power to turn the stones into bread. The hot, flat stones look like bread. Also, Jesus could do the same to show his sympathy for the hungry crowds. The Jews believed that, when the Messiah came, he would give them bread from heaven (John 6:30-31). Jesus knows that to satisfy someone’s need for food will still leave that person hungry for God. Jesus refuses to do what the devil suggested. Jesus uses words from Deuteronomy (8:3). Those words mean that life is more than being alive. People need more in life than food for their bodies.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



