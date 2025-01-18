BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's Not Globalists!
Reality
Reality
258 views • 3 months ago

There's been a mass following of people to the idea of Globalists. People like David Icke and Alex Jones have created this cult concept. Now there may or may not be a bunch of evil people at the top called Globalists. But there's a better explanation for world events. The Pluto Phases. 2003-2016 was the Leo Phase. Leo is about growth and expansion. Breaking down barriers to trade and relationships. That's the reason for outsourcing jobs. For giving irresponsible loans to home buyers. Leo is selfish. Hence people did cruel things for personal profit without batting an eyelid. Without thinking of consequences. That's all this is. We don't have to believe nonsense when we know how the world really works. Visit lifeprediction.net for more knowledge about the Pluto Phases.

Keywords
astrologyglobalistpluto
