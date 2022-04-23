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Get Biblical Understanding #134 - TRUTH
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30 views • April 23, 2022
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1 PETER 1:22 Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned [genuine] love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently:
2 PETER 1:12 For this reason I will not be negligent to remind you always of these things, though you know and are established in the present truth.
2 PETER 2:2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of [blasphemed].
1 JOHN 1:6-7 If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.
1 JOHN 1:8-10 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.
1 JOHN 2:4 He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.
1 JOHN 2:21 I have not written unto you because ye know not the truth, but because ye know it, and that no lie is of the truth.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
1 PETER 1:22 Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned [genuine] love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently:
2 PETER 1:12 For this reason I will not be negligent to remind you always of these things, though you know and are established in the present truth.
2 PETER 2:2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of [blasphemed].
1 JOHN 1:6-7 If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.
1 JOHN 1:8-10 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.
1 JOHN 2:4 He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.
1 JOHN 2:21 I have not written unto you because ye know not the truth, but because ye know it, and that no lie is of the truth.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
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