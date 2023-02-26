Midnight Ride: Mark of the Beast- The Number of a MAN

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.Hello and welcome to tonight's broadcast, where we will be discussing the controversial topic of the mark of the beast. Many of you may have heard of this term before, but what does it actually mean and what implications does it have for our future?

According to the Book of Revelation in the Bible, the mark of the beast is a symbol or mark that will be placed on the forehead or hand of individuals during the end times. This mark will be required in order to buy or sell anything, and those who refuse to take it will face severe consequences.





Some people believe that the mark of the beast is a literal mark, while others believe it is a symbolic representation of something else entirely. There are also differing opinions on what exactly the mark represents and who or what will be responsible for its implementation.

During this broadcast, we will explore various interpretations of the mark of the beast and its significance in for humanity. We will also discuss some of the current and potential future technologies that some believe could be used to facilitate the implementation of such a mark.

So if you're curious about this topic and want to learn more, join us for this thought-provoking and informative discussion on the mark of the beast.

