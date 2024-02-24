J6 'Bomber' Case: WTF?

Why did U.S. Secret Service agents destroy text messages and cells phones used on January 6th?
Why is the FBI hiding the identity of the man who planted two pipe bombs at the DNC & RNC?
Are we any closer to finding out more about this cover-up?
Redacted News | He's Exposing The Truth In The Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Story (24 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4fgmjc-hes-exposing-the-truth-in-the-jan.-6-pipe-bomb-story-redacted-with-natali-a.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.