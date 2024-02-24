Create New Account
J6 'Bomber' Case: WTF?
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

Why did U.S. Secret Service agents destroy text messages and cells phones used on January 6th?

Why is the FBI hiding the identity of the man who planted two pipe bombs at the DNC & RNC?

Are we any closer to finding out more about this cover-up?


Redacted News | He's Exposing The Truth In The Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Story (24 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4fgmjc-hes-exposing-the-truth-in-the-jan.-6-pipe-bomb-story-redacted-with-natali-a.html

https://youtu.be/VGJajpi3Jv8

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep stateconspiracymagacoupkamala harrisinfiltrationinside jobplausible deniabilityagent provocateurentrapmentdarren beattiejanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection daycompartmentalizationj6fedsurrectionclayton morrisorchestrated event

