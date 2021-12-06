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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
Volcano Discovery
Lava Blast (Dec. 06, 2021): La Palma Volcano's Hot Lava Explosion Causes Canary Islands to Sink
As a volcano continues to spew hot lava on a little island in Spain, scientists from around the world are racing to the area to study and learn about the rare eruption. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting since September on La Palma, a small island in the Canary Islands of Spain.
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