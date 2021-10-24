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Washington Post "You’re not (NEVER) ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be."
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70 views • October 24, 2021
If you have or know of someone who has already been vaccinated, stop them from taking anymore shots, the vaccines are destroying the bodies natural immune system.
article link; https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/fully-vaccinated-coronavirus/2021/10/21/d0f9a2d4-321b-11ec-93e2-dba2c2c11851_story.html
article link; https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/fully-vaccinated-coronavirus/2021/10/21/d0f9a2d4-321b-11ec-93e2-dba2c2c11851_story.html
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