Latest Space Weather News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A RARE GATHERING OF SOLAR SYSTEM OBJECTS: All month long, NOAA and SOHO coronagraphs have been watching a very rare event. Mars, Venus and Mercury have gathered near the sun for a multi-planet solar conjunction. On Jan. 18th, "rare" became "unprecedented" when the Moon joined the planets and eclipsed Mars.
QUIET WEEKEND: The sun is peppered with spots--at least 9 sunspot groups). Nevertheless, solar activity is expected to be low this weekend. All of those sunspots have stable magnetic fields that are unlikely to explode.