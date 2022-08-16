The Builders Dream

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Do you want life everlasting? Listen to the Master builder who told us how to attain it. The way to life everlasting is narrow, but every second will be worth it if we are able to make it in the end.
For more information click this link to watch the video called "Can You Handle The Most Hated Teaching Of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3bTK9lA
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