Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PFIZER DOCUMENTS REVEAL GRAPHENE OXIDE TOXIN AND 15 BILLION NANO PARTICLES IN EACH MRNA INJECTION
channel image
Alex Hammer
4321 Subscribers
148 views
Published 15 hours ago

Is it any wonder why these CONvid mRNA injections are causing so many deaths and injuries? 💉💉💉


Video sourced from TikTok @dmc.8080


You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/


UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/


You can check out these Pfizer documents with the graphene oxide here:

https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/125742_S1_M4_4.2.1-vr-vtr-10741.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Mr. K F - Never Give Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket