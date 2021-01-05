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War between US and China is ‘more likely than people estimate’: Molan
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95 views • January 05, 2021
Sky News Australia - 29 Dec 2020
Liberal Senator Jim Molan says a war between the US and China is “more likely” than most people estimate and we “increase the risk” of war by not admitting the possibility.
“War between US and China is not just possible, it’s more likely than most people are prepared to estimate,” he told Sky News host Catherine McGregor.
Mr Molan said he has “never maintained that war is inevitable”, but if it does happen the question is “what does Australia do”.
“What we’ve got to be able to do is deter collateral attack on this nation out of a war between those two nations.”
Liberal Senator Jim Molan says a war between the US and China is “more likely” than most people estimate and we “increase the risk” of war by not admitting the possibility.
“War between US and China is not just possible, it’s more likely than most people are prepared to estimate,” he told Sky News host Catherine McGregor.
Mr Molan said he has “never maintained that war is inevitable”, but if it does happen the question is “what does Australia do”.
“What we’ve got to be able to do is deter collateral attack on this nation out of a war between those two nations.”
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