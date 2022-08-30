Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





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Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyEsT3D8qWe/

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Warning Do Not Eat Brazil Nuts For Selenium When Taking Iodine!





So many times I hear people in my Facebook group say just eat "Brazil nuts" to get adequate amounts of selenium which is the parent nutrient to Iodine and it's essential for people to get enough selenium when taking Iodine in supplementation form.





But I am here to give you many reasons as to why you should never rely upon eating brazil nuts to meet your selenium needs when taking Iodineand I explain them all fully in this video, so If you want to find out why I am giving this warning make sure you watch this video from start to finish.





My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





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