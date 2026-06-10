The shocking truth of Lying words!

Follow on to Testimony – Good moral character IN your body

Buckle up and listen to what the truth is about your lying words that you are using. Those words are taking you out of the Realm of Light! Hard hitting truths in this video! Join us on this journey as we talk about WHY words really matter? How do we really run to the safety of Truth? Because if you do not know what the words mean you will come into line with the WRONG thing. We think we know what we are agreeing with and then we are standing under something that we did not know we had come into agreement with. Instead, we should know what it is that we are concurring with so we can stand under Yahshua’s name, sovereign decrees (authority), and character.

Join us as we walk through what [Ephesians] Ephesos (ef’-es-os) Chapter 5 verses 1-20 actually says and why our words are so important!





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