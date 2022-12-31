Are we OVERENGINEERING HEALTH? Falling in Love with Cycles of Personal Growth w/Jesse O'Brien

Are we overengineering our Health Practices?
Jesse O’Brien is the Founder and Head Coach of Central Athlete, a personalized holistic fitness business. Central Athlete is the confluence of Jesse’s experiences, proven strength and conditioning principles, and an evolving set of holistic concepts that are centered around the client. The company was founded with results at the forefront of its vision.
CA utilizes the principles of Motivational Interviewing, Cognitive Behavioral techniques, and Polyvagal Theory in the service of its work with clients.
CA’s goal is to walk with individuals as they create their own definition of fitness—one that fits them uniquely—with tailored training, nutritional and behavioral prescriptions that will help them get there through consistent work, mindfulness, implementing sound nourishment practices, and, equally important, aligning their lifestyles with their personal goals.
Jesse brings up some very intriguing points regarding Biological Medicine, Over-Engineering health, and Cycles of Learning and Experimentation.
This podcast touches on all of the subjects close to my heart
-Ancestral Health & Longevity
-Personal Growth & Inspiration
-Long Term Habit Building
-Nutrition -Hydration
-Movement
Connect with Jesse and Central Athlete:
Web: https://centralathlete.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaobrien1/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centralathlete/
Youtube Video Library: https://www.youtube.com/@CentralAthleteatx
Biological Medicine: https://biologicalmedicine.com/
