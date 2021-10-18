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The Synthetic Shortage Crisis
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20 views • October 18, 2021
Welcome to the Holodomor gen 2 folks. You will comply or we will starve you out peasants. His high Lord Puddinhead The You Know, The Thing, C'mon Man has decreed it so bend the knee or suffer serfs. When will the idiots finally realize the errors of their ways? It's easier to fool a man than convince him he's been played for a fool. Thats how we wind up here.
Have a good weekend folks. Go make some smiles and memories.
E.
Have a good weekend folks. Go make some smiles and memories.
E.
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