© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CIA As Organized Crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • March 13, 2022
"The following is an explosive expose, not only of the CIA, but what America really is and who we are as Americans. This is the amazing story about how Doug Valentine gained access to top officials in the CIA and CIA operatives who revealed their secrets and explained the inner workings of the CIA."
"The CIA As Organized Crime" - https://youtu.be/cP15Ehx1yvI
Douglas Valentine https://www.douglasvalentine.com/
"The CIA As Organized Crime" - https://youtu.be/cP15Ehx1yvI
Douglas Valentine https://www.douglasvalentine.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.