Maintain healthy levels of Glutathione, the "master antioxidant," to support optimal health and wellness

Liposomal Glutathione is an impressive wellness supplement, thanks in part to its unique liposomal delivery system. A common challenge with many supplements is ensuring optimal bioavailability, or the extent and rate at which the active ingredient is absorbed and utilized by the body.





Groovy Bee® Liposomal Glutathione from the Groovy Bee Store provides a highly bioavailable form of glutathione that your body can easily absorb and benefit from.





Each teaspoon (4 ml) of our premium liposomal glutathione delivers 500 mg of high-quality, lab-verified glutathione, allowing you to easily maintain optimal glutathione levels.





Groovy Bee® Liposomal Glutathione contains no gluten or GMOs and is made in the USA. It is also plant-based and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





Please note that glutathione is a biologically active sulfur tripeptide and will have a slight sulfur smell and a tangy, sour flavor. Please refrigerate after opening.





