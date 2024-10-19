Maintain healthy levels of Glutathione, the "master antioxidant," to support optimal health and wellness

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Liposomal Glutathione is an impressive wellness supplement, thanks in part to its unique liposomal delivery system. A common challenge with many supplements is ensuring optimal bioavailability, or the extent and rate at which the active ingredient is absorbed and utilized by the body.


Groovy Bee® Liposomal Glutathione from the Groovy Bee Store provides a highly bioavailable form of glutathione that your body can easily absorb and benefit from.


Each teaspoon (4 ml) of our premium liposomal glutathione delivers 500 mg of high-quality, lab-verified glutathione, allowing you to easily maintain optimal glutathione levels.


Groovy Bee® Liposomal Glutathione contains no gluten or GMOs and is made in the USA. It is also plant-based and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.


Please note that glutathione is a biologically active sulfur tripeptide and will have a slight sulfur smell and a tangy, sour flavor. Please refrigerate after opening.


