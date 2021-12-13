© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH
Follow
0
Share
Report
352 views • December 13, 2021
GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH https://youtu.be/VZLnLJDEJI0
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 11, 2021
https://youtu.be/VZLnLJDEJI0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZLnLJDEJI0
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-11-2021-331/
POST-APOCALYPTIC VIDEOS AND PICTURES AFTER GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/us-tornado-apocalypse-videos-pictures-tornado-apocalypse-tornado.html
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/us/kentucky-tornadoes-storms-monday/index.html
December tornadoes have just decimated 6 states and more may be on the way. What component of the weather cataclysm equation is being omitted from virtually all corporate media coverage? Climate intervention operations are wreaking havoc all over the world. As cascading ecological collapse accelerates exponentially, the military industrial complex is doing what it knows how to do best, doubling down on insanity. Other ongoing and accelerating societal challenges are completely connected to unfolding climate and biosphere implosion and the controller response to it, though few are yet willing to put the puzzle pieces together. The picture it forms of the wider horizon is beyond what most are even willing to contemplate, let alone accept. Where do we go from here? How long do we have? The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 11, 2021
https://youtu.be/VZLnLJDEJI0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZLnLJDEJI0
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-11-2021-331/
POST-APOCALYPTIC VIDEOS AND PICTURES AFTER GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/us-tornado-apocalypse-videos-pictures-tornado-apocalypse-tornado.html
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/us/kentucky-tornadoes-storms-monday/index.html
December tornadoes have just decimated 6 states and more may be on the way. What component of the weather cataclysm equation is being omitted from virtually all corporate media coverage? Climate intervention operations are wreaking havoc all over the world. As cascading ecological collapse accelerates exponentially, the military industrial complex is doing what it knows how to do best, doubling down on insanity. Other ongoing and accelerating societal challenges are completely connected to unfolding climate and biosphere implosion and the controller response to it, though few are yet willing to put the puzzle pieces together. The picture it forms of the wider horizon is beyond what most are even willing to contemplate, let alone accept. Where do we go from here? How long do we have? The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.