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GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH
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352 views • December 13, 2021
GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH https://youtu.be/VZLnLJDEJI0

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 11, 2021
https://youtu.be/VZLnLJDEJI0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZLnLJDEJI0

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-11-2021-331/

POST-APOCALYPTIC VIDEOS AND PICTURES AFTER GEO-ENGINEERING WEAPONIZED TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN US SOUTH
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/us-tornado-apocalypse-videos-pictures-tornado-apocalypse-tornado.html

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/us/kentucky-tornadoes-storms-monday/index.html

December tornadoes have just decimated 6 states and more may be on the way. What component of the weather cataclysm equation is being omitted from virtually all corporate media coverage? Climate intervention operations are wreaking havoc all over the world. As cascading ecological collapse accelerates exponentially, the military industrial complex is doing what it knows how to do best, doubling down on insanity. Other ongoing and accelerating societal challenges are completely connected to unfolding climate and biosphere implosion and the controller response to it, though few are yet willing to put the puzzle pieces together. The picture it forms of the wider horizon is beyond what most are even willing to contemplate, let alone accept. Where do we go from here? How long do we have? The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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