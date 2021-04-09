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Elite Globalist World Take-Over
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114 views • April 09, 2021
Learn about what is planned for your life, that you have no choice about, in the comprehensive plan called by a few names - AGENDA 21, The New World Order, Green New Deal, and more. It's the plan the Elite have for you.
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