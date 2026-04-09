CTP (20260411 S3E147) Toxic Empathy (Book Review and More) BT/SP video

CTP (S3E147) Toxic Empathy - Do You Want A Dream (Delusion) Or A Mirror (Reality) - the TOXIC EMPATHY (syndrome, and book by that name) discussion

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We challenge the idea that empathy is always a virtue and argue that “toxic empathy” can be used to push people toward harmful outcomes. We mix cultural critique with satire and a tough-love call to choose reality over comforting delusion.

• why we release a former video exclusive as audio

• the difference between wanting to be good and being useful

• how toxic empathy reframes harm as compassion

• why feelings can’t replace facts in moral decisions

• the gap between classical liberal instincts and ideological activism

• satire and songs as a way to expose denial and outrage loops

• the case for tough love and speaking hard truths

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