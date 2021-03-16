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Bolshevism: The Media And The Beast !!
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92 views • March 16, 2021
This clip is taken from one of the best narrated versions of the Bolshevik revolution, which caused Russia to fall into Communism, that I know of. The full documentary (linked below) is sourced from a channel called Child Of Europa, the title is Understand The History of Bolshevism and how it affects us today. (1 hour 21 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iGPkuUEpDKTM/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iGPkuUEpDKTM/
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