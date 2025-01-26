BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: Trump Admin Locates 300,000 Missing Children
Real Deal Media
Real Deal MediaCheckmark Icon
658 followers
657 views • 3 months ago

BREAKING: Fox News confirms the Trump Administration
has located up to 300k Missing Migrant Children
+ Trump Hints at DEWs as the cause for the L.A. Fires in
California

Update: The Trump administration claims to have located between 75,000 and 80,000 of over 300,000 migrant children reported as missing during the previous administration. This development comes amid discussions on child trafficking and immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. The figures, reported by figures like Fox News' Harris Faulkner, highlight ongoing efforts to address this issue, which remains a significant concern in immigration policy and child welfare. #RealDealNewsClips #REALDEALMEDIA



trumpnewsmissing childrendean ryanreal deal media
