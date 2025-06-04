Reporter asks what's being done about the Rafah aid hub incident

Leavitt: 'We're looking into the veracity of the reports — because unlike SOME in the media, we don't take the word of Hamas with... total truth'

Adding, possible big change for South Korea?

Lee Jae-myung wins election in South Korea

The leader of the Democratic Party , South Korea’s main opposition party, has become the country's 21st president, according to the national election commission, which counted 100% of the ballots.

Lee competed against Yoon Suk-yeol for the presidency in 2022.

🗣 He vowed to repair ties with China and North Korea, as well as to stop being "submissive" toward Japan. Lee also warned against South Korea being "dragged" into the proxy war in Ukraine.