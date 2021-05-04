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Better to have a 1000 enemies outside the Castle walls than one within
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40 views • May 04, 2021
The puppet is reading from a script IT cannot even remember a few short lines.
TERRORIST NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME.
4/5/21 NPAS G-POLA? 14:52HRS UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 20M ALT CAA REPORT 7673
TERRORIST NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME.
4/5/21 NPAS G-POLA? 14:52HRS UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 20M ALT CAA REPORT 7673
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