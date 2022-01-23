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Satanic 'Connections' - Led Zeppelin 'Stairway to Heaven' [22.01.2022]
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169 views • January 23, 2022
Note: I edited and change the background music on this one so people can get the real feeling...
I grow up with this music and I can not count how many times I've been drunk and stoned when we've heard this music..
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
All credit to Mr ROCK UNCLE Production who make great videos...
--
All things do seem to be connected...
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/the-10-wildest-led-zeppelin-legends-fact-checked-153103/
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/does-stairway-to-heaven-by-led-zeppelin-include-a-satanic-message.html/
https://sites.psu.edu/ledzeppelin/2012/09/28/stairway-to-hell/
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/satanic-messages-led-zeppelin-song-stairway-to-heaven/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stairway_to_Heaven
The untitled fourth studio album (usually called Led Zeppelin IV)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Led_Zeppelin_IV
Stairway to Heaven (Remaster)
4,202,256 views Jan 25, 2017
Led Zeppelin
2.55M subscribers
https://youtu.be/X791IzOwt3Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKZA66vM_TUpetUNohmR0A
136 Viewsjan 22, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/ais7lx1LeRc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
I grow up with this music and I can not count how many times I've been drunk and stoned when we've heard this music..
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
All credit to Mr ROCK UNCLE Production who make great videos...
--
All things do seem to be connected...
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/the-10-wildest-led-zeppelin-legends-fact-checked-153103/
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/does-stairway-to-heaven-by-led-zeppelin-include-a-satanic-message.html/
https://sites.psu.edu/ledzeppelin/2012/09/28/stairway-to-hell/
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/satanic-messages-led-zeppelin-song-stairway-to-heaven/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stairway_to_Heaven
The untitled fourth studio album (usually called Led Zeppelin IV)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Led_Zeppelin_IV
Stairway to Heaven (Remaster)
4,202,256 views Jan 25, 2017
Led Zeppelin
2.55M subscribers
https://youtu.be/X791IzOwt3Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKZA66vM_TUpetUNohmR0A
136 Viewsjan 22, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/ais7lx1LeRc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
Keywords
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