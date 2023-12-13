CO(N)VID CRACKDOWN – NZ UPDATE (DR. SAM BAILEY)

Just when things appeared to be cooling off with COVID-19, New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young released a secret dataset containing information about vaccination status and death rates. In response the NZ government has cracked down once again as they scramble to hold together the “safe and effective” mantra.
However, will ignoring the upstream fraud while focusing so heavily on the COVID shots bring about any real change? In this video we examine the much wider issues and there will also be an update on the establishment’s war against Dr Sam!
(source) https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/COVID-Crackdown-NZ-Update:7
(source) https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/covid-19/covid-crackdown-nz-update/
