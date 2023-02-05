AZOVMENA 2 with Pastor Phillip Barnett

Pastor Phillip Barnett joins John to talk about the AZOVMENA revelation he was given.
In a dream back in 2007, he was warned about a US nuclear attack on Russia in eastern Ukraine. In this show, Pastor Phillip tells more about the dream and shares what he knows about the American cities to be hit in response.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.