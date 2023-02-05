Create New Account
AZOVMENA 2 with Pastor Phillip Barnett
Countdown Radio
Published 19 days ago |

Pastor Phillip Barnett joins John to talk about the AZOVMENA revelation he was given.

In a dream back in 2007, he was warned about a US nuclear attack on Russia in eastern Ukraine. In this show, Pastor Phillip tells more about the dream and shares what he knows about the American cities to be hit in response.


Keywords
end timesjudgementamericannuclear warreturn of jesus

