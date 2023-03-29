2 Timothy 3

1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,

3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,

4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;

5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,

7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.

8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.

9 But they shall proceed no further: for their folly shall be manifest unto all men, as their's also was.

10 But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience,

11 Persecutions, afflictions, which came unto me at Antioch, at Iconium, at Lystra; what persecutions I endured: but out of them all the Lord delivered me.

12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.

13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.

14 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;

15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.

16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:

17 That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.







Grace, peace and blessings unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. All praise, honor and glory to our Heavenly. Amen





Acts 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.



Acts 4:12

Neither is there salvation in no one else, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.



Romans 8:1-8

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in CHRIST JESUS, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in CHRIST JESUS hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, the Most High coming down in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

5 For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit.

6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against the Most High: for it is not subject to the law of the Most High, neither indeed can be.

8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please Most High.



Ephesians 2:8-9

8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.



Revelation 12:11

And they overcame him by the blood of lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.



Matthew 6:33

But seek ye first the kingdom of the Most High, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.



Romans 12:1-2

1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of the Most High, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto the Most High, which is your reasonable service.

2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of the Most High.







"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file





Contact: [email protected]



