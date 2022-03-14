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And We Know 03. 13. 22.
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40 views • March 14, 2022
3.13.22: Earthly rooted [DS] civilization AS THEY SEE IT is being destroyed!Pray!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world?search=an-uncommon
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Reporter confronted US for labs across the world
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8478
Reporter no blood was attacked…in hospital calm and cool
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8561
Trumps best line of the night
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9761
Propaganda easy to fake
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9742
Truther gets visited by Feds
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/12161
Young hearts 14 - death jabs continue
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L6EsgLYvMOZH/
Florida says now to transgender teaching
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3242
US official admits US helped with labs
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3251
Lead Advisor to Klaus Schwab, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, on AI Sensors, Hacking Humans, and Free Will
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3273
More Chyna stuff
https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6348
MP George Christensen showing WEF and UN running earth
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14850
Covid tests under blacklight
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14930
Erin Brockovich clip
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14931
Lucifer RACE
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/15012
NATO membership timeline
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3121
Footage of Ukraines bombed from 2014 to 2021
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/75758
Clare Daly gets em
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/8719
How many wars has US started:
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/8770
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
—————————
🥗 Support Peak Health With Eternal Reds: 🥗
http://redswithawk.com/
Get Up To 51% Off By Clicking The Link Above ^^
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world?search=an-uncommon
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Reporter confronted US for labs across the world
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8478
Reporter no blood was attacked…in hospital calm and cool
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8561
Trumps best line of the night
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9761
Propaganda easy to fake
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9742
Truther gets visited by Feds
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/12161
Young hearts 14 - death jabs continue
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L6EsgLYvMOZH/
Florida says now to transgender teaching
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3242
US official admits US helped with labs
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3251
Lead Advisor to Klaus Schwab, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, on AI Sensors, Hacking Humans, and Free Will
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3273
More Chyna stuff
https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6348
MP George Christensen showing WEF and UN running earth
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14850
Covid tests under blacklight
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14930
Erin Brockovich clip
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14931
Lucifer RACE
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/15012
NATO membership timeline
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3121
Footage of Ukraines bombed from 2014 to 2021
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/75758
Clare Daly gets em
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/8719
How many wars has US started:
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/8770
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Keywords
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