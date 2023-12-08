Major Trump Election Court Decision | SEKULOW

American Center for Law and Justice | Major Trump Election Court Decision
The Colorado Supreme Court sounds unconvinced of the radical Left’s arguments to ban President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot by invoking the 14th Amendment.
