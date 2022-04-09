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InfoWars - The Nazification of the West - Greg Reese Report - 3-23-2022
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114 views • April 09, 2022
"The Nazi Party (NSDAP, formally the 'Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei' or in English National Socialist German Workers' Party) was a Left-Wing totalitarian movement and political party in Germany from 1920–1945. After 1921, it was controlled by Adolf Hitler." The name 'Nazi' was likely derived by the first pair of letters in 'Na'tional added to the front of the second pair of letters in so'zi'alistische as a poignant shortening of the party's name to 'Nazi' for National Socialists. Or it could merely be a shortening of the word 'Ashkenazi.' In any case, as Greg points out in the video, it's a made up word... I agree, a made up word that carries a ship load of evil baggage. ~JT
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