INTOLERABLE GENIUS | Dr Kary Mullis

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published 10/28/2021
SOURCES
PCR SONG https://youtu.be/x5yPkxCLads
My other Kary Mullis videos
PCR
https://youtu.be/NlNGtkcf3zI
A noble Nobel
https://youtu.be/wjwYvU_qxJU
SPIN 1994
https://archive.org/details/sim_spin_1994-07_10_4
Dr Willner - 1994
https://youtu.be/tQCKb1JV-4A
Dr Lanka - 1994
https://youtu.be/Xpcdq9jh5Eo
Mullis LSD
https://youtu.be/CC5ApU4YKBU
Full Kary Mullis interview 1996
https://youtu.be/nuWH1zFfX5A
Inventing the AIDS Virus 1996
https://www.audible.com/pd/Inventing-the-AIDS-Virus-Audiobook/B00DBBJW0E
Corporate Greed & AIDS 1997
PT 1 https://youtu.be/IQeStnP_Ed0
PT 2 https://youtu.be/Xpcdq9jh5Eo
SC ETV - Kary Mullis https://www.knowitall.org/video/dr-kary-b-mullis-conversations-scientists-astronauts
AID$ INC 2007
https://youtu.be/WMPC_KdxSrc
House of Numbers 2009
https://youtu.be/fnFAvKJe9VE
Duesberg on Rogan
http://www.ustream.tv/recorded/26802626
Bonhams 2016
https://youtu.be/6HG7JJjFfMU
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