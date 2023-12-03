Create New Account
It's CRAZY! I Can't Believe This Is Happening! ISRAEL's Fatal Mistake Had Led The U.S. Into a TRAP!
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

The Israeli Prime Minister and his team don't seem to learn from their mistakes. It seems that Benjamin Netanyahu is absolutely confident that the United States will continue to provide financial and military assistance to Israel no matter what. That is why Tel Aviv made the fatal mistake of declaring on December 1 the termination of the seven-day truce with Hamas and began bombing the Gaza Strip again.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

