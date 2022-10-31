Tucker Carlson Tonight Oct 31, 2022

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BREAKING: David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges in Paul Pelosi Incident – In First Court Appearance He Is Not Shackled, His Arm Is in a Sling – UPDATED
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/breaking-david-depape-pleads-not-guilty-assault-charges-paul-pelosi-first-court-appearance-not-shackled-arm-sling/