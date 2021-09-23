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Von Galt's Galactic Akashic Records Read By Debbie Solaris: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #33
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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14 views • September 23, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we are going to extend the last episode with Galactic Akashic Records Historian, Debbie Solaris. Debbie is publishing online courses where she teaches people how they can learn how to read the spirit realms Akashic Records for information about someone's soul incarnation records in the universe. In this episode, Debbie read Von Galt's galactic Akashic records to learn more about the adventures that Von's soul has had in previous life incarnations in the past, the future, and parallel lifetimes.

It was fun to see Debbie get confused about my Akashic records which show my future lifetime, but then I'm going back in time, and then back to the future. Plus, possibly jumping parallel realities, and then back to the future. Debbie hasn't seen that in her many thousands of readings before. This answers by questions about a lucid dream series I had about me being a time travel/parallel reality tourism consultant.

For more information about Debbie Solaris’s online course offerings, please visit her website: DebbieSolaris.com

To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/

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