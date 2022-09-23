Why Stacey Abrams' INSANE ultrasound LIE is 'TERRIFYING'

Glenn Beck
Sep 22, 2022 Failed candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, has a new pro-abortion conspiracy theory: There's no such thing as a fetal heartbeat at 6 weeks! It's "manufactured" by men to control women's bodies. Glenn and Stu discuss just how ridiculous this "misinformation" is and the dangerous implications it could have if people are willing to believe it: "If they will buy that, you're at the Salem Witch Trials"
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15ZgV3UzhU0
