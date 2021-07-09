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Woman Barely Survives Massive Brain Bleed After 2nd Vaccine Dose
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91 views • July 09, 2021
If it wasn't for her son this woman would have died. How many others are out there that have severe reactions? Why are people letting communist style tactics control their life?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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