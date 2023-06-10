Unexplained Wildfires SCORCH Canada: Lying Media Push Climate Change Hoax As Smoke Covers Northeast

Stew Peters Show





June 9, 2023





Why are all the fires in Canada starting at the exact same time?

Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada is here to report on the strange wildfires that sparked out of nowhere.

One Canadian farmer says the wildfires came up in a giant mushroom cloud plume and were set intentionally.

Canadian Premier Bill Vander Zalm warned about weather modification and claimed it could be used for war.

During Covid a journalist asked Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister why the government wasn’t promoting ivermectin for treatment and he nervously answered, “Thank you to those that sent the rain. We really needed rain so our farms could produce food.”

Soon after he made that statement Brian Pallister retired.

Geoengineering and weather modification is happening but who is controlling it?

Canada is now the victim of mass organized arson.

Liberals in Canada are using the wildfires as an excuse to reclaim the phony narrative that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.

Intentionally setting wildfires also helps advance the WEF and other globalist goals of moving people off large areas of land and into 15 minute cities.

They are not going to stop until the people act to end these crimes against humanity.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t6k8u-unexplained-wildfires-scorch-canada-lying-media-push-climate-change-hoax-as.html



