In the Name of Zion: Rabbi Eliyahu Kin Announces the Future Extermination of Non-Jews

“You (non-Jews) have not even begun to realize the true magnitude of our guilt. We are intruders. We are destroyers. We are subverters. We have taken possession of your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and have wreaked havoc upon them.” “We (‘Jews’) stood behind every revolution. Not only the Russian one, but all revolutions in the history of mankind.” — Marcus Eli Ravage, *Century Magazine*, “A Real Case Against the Jews,” January 1928.





“We Jews are the destroyers, and we shall always remain the destroyers. No matter what you do, you can never satisfy our desires. We shall therefore always destroy, for we want our own world.” — from the book *You Gentiles* by the Jewish author Maurice Samuel, page 155.