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Dr. Andy Wakefield, "Tony Fauci Should Be Held Up For Treason"
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361 views • July 28, 2021
Dr. Andy Wakefield joined Stew Peters for an extremely candid and authentic interview, where Wakefield revealed that the COVID 'vaccine' has killed more people than all other vaccines COMBINED since tracking began.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.1986theact.com
https://rumble.com/vkegtl-dr.-andy-wakefield-tony-fauci-should-be-held-up-for-treason-eye-popping-int.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.1986theact.com
https://rumble.com/vkegtl-dr.-andy-wakefield-tony-fauci-should-be-held-up-for-treason-eye-popping-int.html
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