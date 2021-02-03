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Out of Shadows: A Documentary About Hollywood and the Occult Elite | Documentary with 18 million views.. got taken down from youtub
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406 views • February 03, 2021
The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content.
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