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'Killer' squirrels are attacking humans in Queens, they want food, reparations & hate women it seems
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346 views • January 01, 2021
#Squirrel #NYC #Queens #Female #Attack #Cage #MMA #Food #Reparations #BLM #Antifa #Reparations #Patriarchy
Wild squirrels have been attacking residents living in the New York City borough of Queens since late November, leaving many afraid of venturing outside.
The wild attacks have occurred mostly in Rego Park, with the bulk of them happening on 65th Drive near Fitchett Street.
One woman has even had to go to the emergency room, with others expressing their worry about even going outside.
'It just basically runs up my leg and I'm like OK squirrel, hello, what are you doing,' Micheline Frederick told ABC7 about her December 21 attack.
'He either bit or scratched me on my neck and then I must have reached over and next thing I know, it's a cage match and I'm losing.'
Frederick had blood and bruises all over her hands. She got a rabies shot as a precaution and then warned another neighbor, who was eventually attacked by a squirrel herself.
'I tried to shake it off but I couldn't, squirrels have claws, cling onto your winter jacket, there's no way to shake it off,' shared neighbor Licia Wang.
Three other residents shared that they had similar experiences with a single squirrel or ones that traveled in groups.
The residents were forced to hire their own licensed trapper after the city provided no additional solutions to help.
'Worried for the children, that's what most people are scared with the kids,' Frederick stated.
Experts believe that the squirrels are acting out as a result of being fed by humans. But residents in the area asserted that they had not been interacting with the squirrels when they were attacked.
'When we leave the house, we have to carry mom's homemade pepper spray to make sure if it comes at us, we spray it,' resident Anika Singh Sood said.
The NYC Department of Health instructed for New Yorkers to call 311 if they believe they have 'observed an animal infected with rabies.'
Wild squirrels have been attacking residents living in the New York City borough of Queens since late November, leaving many afraid of venturing outside.
The wild attacks have occurred mostly in Rego Park, with the bulk of them happening on 65th Drive near Fitchett Street.
One woman has even had to go to the emergency room, with others expressing their worry about even going outside.
'It just basically runs up my leg and I'm like OK squirrel, hello, what are you doing,' Micheline Frederick told ABC7 about her December 21 attack.
'He either bit or scratched me on my neck and then I must have reached over and next thing I know, it's a cage match and I'm losing.'
Frederick had blood and bruises all over her hands. She got a rabies shot as a precaution and then warned another neighbor, who was eventually attacked by a squirrel herself.
'I tried to shake it off but I couldn't, squirrels have claws, cling onto your winter jacket, there's no way to shake it off,' shared neighbor Licia Wang.
Three other residents shared that they had similar experiences with a single squirrel or ones that traveled in groups.
The residents were forced to hire their own licensed trapper after the city provided no additional solutions to help.
'Worried for the children, that's what most people are scared with the kids,' Frederick stated.
Experts believe that the squirrels are acting out as a result of being fed by humans. But residents in the area asserted that they had not been interacting with the squirrels when they were attacked.
'When we leave the house, we have to carry mom's homemade pepper spray to make sure if it comes at us, we spray it,' resident Anika Singh Sood said.
The NYC Department of Health instructed for New Yorkers to call 311 if they believe they have 'observed an animal infected with rabies.'
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