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Prepare for what's gonna happen with 5G rollout
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960 views • January 18, 2022
Some say that the vaccine contains graphene materials that can alter (line up) when different wave frequencies are introduced. It started as a way to deter fundamentalists from blowing people up and turned into a zombie maker with severe consequences for those who took the vaccine but won't comply.
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