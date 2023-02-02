Situation Update, Feb 2, 2023 - An online AI system CLONED my voice! (And can clone yours too...)

0:00 AI system CLONED my voice!

21:43 Interesting News

28:12 Russian Mercenaries

41:26 Food Prices

44:55 Tech Sector

49:20 Anti-war

52:52 GMOs

1:03:38 Thailand

1:05:18 Biden Administration





- AI cloned my voice from an audio sample, and it sounds convincingly similar

- Beware of deep fake audio clips because ANYONE'S voice can be easily cloned and faked

- We now live in the age of fake everything: Fake news, fake science, fake currency and fake voices

- School lunch lady steals 11,000 cases of chicken wings - quite a feat!

- Massachusetts offers to reduce prison sentences if prisoners give up their ORGANS

- Russia releases propaganda video to try to recruit U.S. soldiers to fight Ukraine

- Elon Musk to transform #Twitter into a payment system to compete with PayPal

- #PayPal cuts 2,000 jobs after deplatforming thousands of conservatives

- Fed hikes interest rates another 25 basis points

- US sending long range rocket bomb systems to Ukraine

- Beware of Ground Launched Itti Bitty Bombs (GLIBBs)

- Mexico to protect its corn from #GMO exports out of the USA

- American corn farmers play victim and pretend they forgot how to grow non-GMO corn

- The REAL reason the USA is fighting in Ukraine: Bioweapons lab cover-up

- Former UK defense minister demands #NATO ground troops fight Russia

- Thailand on the verge of declaring #Pfizer contracts NULL AND VOID

- Biden blocks Minnesota mining potential, signs deal with child labor countries

- Because going "green" means exploiting children in third world nations





