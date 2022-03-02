CANADA - A CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT

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Criminal negligence -
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/C-46/section-219.html
Mischeif -
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-430.html
Kidnapping/Forcible confinement - https://thecriminallawteam.ca/offence/kidnapping-forcible-confinement/
Illegal coercive threats from the mayor of Ottawa - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/21/ottawa-mayor-proposes-selling-trucks-confiscated-during-freedom-convoy-protests/
Ottawa police chief confessing to reckless endangerment, assault and attempted manslaughter - https://www.msn.com/en-ca/weather/other/trucker-protests-ottawa-police-respond-to-incident-involving-horse-mounted-units/vi-AAU52NV
Mirrored - Remarque 88