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Washington's War (Full Movie) - General George Washington and the Revolutionary War
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14 views • March 18, 2021
George Washington's Mount Vernon
Congress created the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, and John Adams nominated George Washington to serve as the army's Commander-in-Chief. While there were over 230 skirmishes and battles fought during the American Revolution, these are the battles where General Washington personally secured his legacy as "First in War."
Learn more about the Revolutionary War:
https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-revolutionary-war/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFvx8n_9s9M
DONATE to SUPPORT MountVernon's Virtual Events thru its FUNDRAISER Campaign in the link above.
Congress created the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, and John Adams nominated George Washington to serve as the army's Commander-in-Chief. While there were over 230 skirmishes and battles fought during the American Revolution, these are the battles where General Washington personally secured his legacy as "First in War."
Learn more about the Revolutionary War:
https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-revolutionary-war/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFvx8n_9s9M
DONATE to SUPPORT MountVernon's Virtual Events thru its FUNDRAISER Campaign in the link above.
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