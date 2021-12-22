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ThePatriotNurse:You Deserve to Know: Here's What YouTube is doing to Us!
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80 views • December 22, 2021
Posted 22December2021:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of the next phase of the freedom fight. We are in a battle with machine learning and artificial intelligence, exactly like the ones reading and filtering this description into desirable and undesirable categories. AI, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Expression, Big Tech, Censorship,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of the next phase of the freedom fight. We are in a battle with machine learning and artificial intelligence, exactly like the ones reading and filtering this description into desirable and undesirable categories. AI, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Expression, Big Tech, Censorship,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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